Cooper sets mark in Jacksonville State’s 40-25 victory

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zerrick Cooper threw two touchdown passes to Sean Brown, Josh Samuel added two rushing scores and Jacksonville State defeated Abilene Christian 40-25. Cooper threw touchdown passes of 22 yards and 17 yards, the 89th and 90th touchdowns he is responsible for at Jacksonville State to become the program’s all-time leader in that category. Less than two minutes into the game, Markail Benton picked off a screen pass and returned it 52 yards for the Gamecocks’ fifth defensive touchdown of the season. Peyton Mansell rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another with 301 yards passing but was intercepted three times for the Wildcats.