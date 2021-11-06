Cal quarterback Garbers, others sidelined vs Arizona

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — California quarterback Chase Garbers, who leads the Pac-12 in total offense, didn’t play against Arizona on Saturday. Garbers apparently joined several players who went into COVID-19 protocol Thursday and weren’t available to play. Garbers leads the Pac-12 in total offense with 293 yards per game and has rushed for a Cal quarterback record 1,083 yards this season. Senior Ryan Glover made his first career start for the Golden Bears. Arizona has lost 20 games in a row, the longest losing streak in the nation.