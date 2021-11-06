Brassard, Couturier score to lead Flyers past Capitals 2-1

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Derick Brassard and Sean Couturier scored in the second period, Martin Jones stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 2-1. Brassard, who had just returned to the ice after being penalized for bench interference when he punched Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, scored from the left circle at 11:18, beating Vitek Vanacek. Moments later, Jones, who has won all three starts this season, stopped Carl Hagelin’s breakaway to keep the Flyers ahead. Couturier scored on a rebound after Vanacek deflected Rasmus Ristolainen’s shot at 15:44, making it 2-0. It was Couturier’s fifth goal of the season. Capitals rookie Brett Leason scored his second goal in his fourth NHL game at 6:02 of the third.