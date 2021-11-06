Benjamin’s 85-yard TD highlights Western Carolina’s win

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Benjamin scored a go-ahead 85-yard touchdown with 6:53 remaining and Western Carolina held off Furman 43-42 for its third straight win. Benjamin was left wide open over the middle at midfield and he easily raced into the end zone. Western Carolina was forced to punt with 2:47 remaining in the fourth and Dejuan Bell returned it 28 yards before a blind-side hit forced the ball out and the Paladins recovered it. The Catamounts held Furman scoreless in the fourth quarter, including the Paladins missing a 62-yard field goal as time expired. Rogan Wells was 22-of-33 passing for 386 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Western Carolina.