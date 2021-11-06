Angelo Mosca, colorful former CFL lineman, dies at 84

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Angelo Mosca, the five-time Grey Cup champion defensive lineman best remembered for a controversial hit and a subsequent fight with Joe Kapp 40 years later, died Saturday. He was 84. Mosca wife, Helen, announced the death in a Facebook post. Elected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1987, the former Notre Dame and Hamilton Tiger-Cats star was was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 shortly after his 78th birthday. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Mosca gained national notoriety for his hit on British Columbia’s Willie Fleming that knocked the running back out of the 1963 CFL title game. With Fleming no longer able to play, Hamilton went on to win 21-10 and further enhance Mosca’s reputation as the CFL’s meanest player.