Żurkowski shines for Empoli in 2-2 draw with Genoa

ROME (AP) — Substitute Szymon Żurkowski set up one goal then scored another for Empoli in a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Genoa in Serie A. Flavio Bianchi equalized for Genoa in the 89th and perhaps saved the job of Genoa coach Davide Ballardini. Empoli moved up to eighth while Genoa moved one spot above the drop zone. Żurkowski first set up Federico Di Francesco in the center of the 18-yard box then scored from 25 yards over a 10-minute stretch in the second half. Domenico Criscito had put Genoa ahead with a first-half penalty.