Thomas’ 4 TD runs lead Utah past Stanford 52-7

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tavion Thomas ran for four TDs in the first half, TJ Pledger scored on a school-record 96-yard run and Utah ran past Stanford 52-7. The game was a mismatch from the start as the Utes scored TDs on their first two drives and didn’t allow the Cardinal to get a first down until it was 21-0 in the second quarter. Utah just added on from there, scoring five TDs and one field goal on seven drives in the first half with the only stop coming on a botched snap. The Cardinal suffered their most lopsided loss since a 57-7 defeat to Notre Dame in 2003.