Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández will be allowed to become Barcelona’s next coach upon the payment of his release clause from Qatari club Al-Sadd. The 41-year-old Xavi left Barcelona in 2015 after helping it win 25 titles in 17 seasons. He was also key to Spain winning the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012. Reserve team coach Sergi Barjuan has led Barcelona since last week’s firing of Ronald Koeman. Al-Sadd says “Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success.”