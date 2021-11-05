Pirates claim outfielder Greg Allen off waivers from Yankees

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed outfielder Greg Allen off waivers from the New York Yankees. Allen hit .270 with four doubles, a triple, two RBI and five stolen bases in 15 games with New York in 2021. The 28-year-old switch-hitter played each outfield position multiple times. The Pirates have All-Star Bryan Reynolds in center field and Ben Gamel played solidly in left field but right field is wide open heading into 2022.