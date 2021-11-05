Peterson savoring chance at playing in NFL again with Titans

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Adrian Peterson says he stayed in shape and was ready when the Tennessee Titans called him. The likely future Hall of Famer was signed this week to the Titans’ practice squad and promoted to the 53-man roster on Friday. The Titans need help replacing Derrick Henry and Peterson says the situation is ideal for him because Tennessee’s offense suits his running style. The Titans are 6-2 with a big lead in the AFC South, which is also a big change from Peterson’s previous two teams, Detroit and Washington. He hasn’t played since last season with the Lions. The Titans face the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday.