MLS 2022 final on Nov 5, 16 days before start of World Cup

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer’s 2022 season will start Feb. 26 and its postseason final will be on Nov. 5, a month earlier than this year, to complete play before the World Cup starts on Nov. 21. The league’s regular season will end Oct. 9. Charlotte, an expansion team that starts play next season, will join the Eastern Conference. Nashville will move to the Western Conference, leaving two 14-team conferences. Each team will again play 34 matches, two against each conference opponent and eight games against teams from the other conference.