Larson fastest at Phoenix among 4 championship drivers

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson was the best of NASCAR’s four title contenders Friday in the final practice before the championship is decided in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Larson turned in the top single lap and had the best 10-lap average among the four championship drivers. The championship showdown Sunday at the mile track comes down to Hendrick Motorsports vs. Joe Gibbs Racing. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott represent Hendrick. Martin Truex Jr. and Hamlin represent JGR in their race for the championship.