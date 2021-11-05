Kings make 22 3s, Holmes star in 140-110 win over Hornets

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Richaun Holmes had 23 points and a career-best 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in a 140-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Holmes shot 9 of 12 from the floor and had two assist just two nights after getting ejected early in the third quarter after picking up a foul and two technicals. Buddy Hield made eight 3s and had 26 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists for the Kings. Gordon Heyward scored 25 points for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball had 24 points and 13 assists.