AP National Sports
Published 11:06 AM

Judon gets $10K Week 1 fine rescinded after NFL review

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Matt Judon is the beneficiary of a rare about-face by the NFL. The league rescinded a $10,300 fine assessed to Judon for a play during New England’s Week 1 loss to Miami. It was levied after he was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty following a scrum along the sideline at the end of a Patriots punt return. Judon said at the time that he never got a clear explanation from the referee why he was flagged and planned to appeal. He received word this week that it was successful.  

