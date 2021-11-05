Giants’ injured Barkley off COVID list, but out vs. Raiders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.. (AP) — Injured running back Saquon Barkley and starting safety Xavier McKinney were taken off the COVID-19 list. Barkley has missed the past three games with a sprained ankle sustained on Oct. 10 against Dallas. He will not play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium because of the injury. McKinney missed two days of practice while in the COVID protocol but practiced Friday and is expected to play. The Giants’ week was disrupted when the laboratory testing for COVID-19 had many false positives using a rapid test. It switched to a more advanced test.