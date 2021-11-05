Germany recalls Draxler, Brandt for World Cup qualifiers

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Hansi Flick has recalled midfielders Julian Draxler and Julian Brandt for upcoming World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia. The most recent of Draxler’s 56 games for Germany was in October 2020 in a 3-3 draw with Switzerland under previous coach Joachim Löw. Brandt last played for his country in November 2020 in a 3-1 victory over Ukraine. Neither was part of the Germany squad that reached the round of 16 at this year’s European Championship.