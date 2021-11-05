Coach: McCaffrey could see limited reps vs. Patriots

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey has a chance to play Sunday against the New England Patriots if he can make it through practice on Saturday without any setbacks. Rhule said he is “hopeful“ that McCaffrey will play but indicated the 2019 All-Pro wouldn’t play a full amount of snaps. McCaffrey has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, quarterback Sam Darnold is listed as questionable and Rhule suggested he may be active for Sunday, but possibly as a backup to P.J. Walker. Walker has taken most of the first-team reps in practice this week. Darnold remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is also battling a shoulder injury.