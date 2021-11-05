Clippers rally from 20 down to beat Timberwolves 104-84

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-84. Paul George had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Reggie Jackson scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles, which also won at Minnesota on Wednesday night. The Clippers have won three straight after losing four of their first five. Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 17 for the Timberwolves, who have lost five of six.