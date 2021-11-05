Ben Rhodes wins Truck Series title for ThorSport Racing

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ben Rhodes opened the NASCAR season with back-to-back wins and closed it Friday night by winning the Truck Series championship. Rhodes finished third at Phoenix Raceway behind race winner Chandler Smith and Stuart Friesen. But he was the first championship-contender to cross the finish line and claimed his first NASCAR championship. Rhodes won for ThorSport Racing, a Truck Series team since 1996 based in Ohio. The team this year returned to Toyota, which claimed the first of three national series championships being awarded this weekend at Phoenix. Smith, meanwhile, raced to second victory of the season.