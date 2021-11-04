WVU goes for 2 straight over ranked foe, faces No. 11 ‘Pokes

By The Associated Press

No. 11 Oklahoma State is looking to continue its trajectory toward a possible berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Cowboys go on the road Saturday to play at West Virginia, which has won two straight. Oklahoma State is tied with Baylor for second place behind No. 4 Oklahoma. The Cowboys beat the Bears last month and still must face the Sooners at home. Oklahoma State has not allowed more than 24 points in a game this season. West Virginia is trying to beat a ranked opponent for the second straight week. The Mountaineers need to win two of their four remaining games to become bowl eligible.