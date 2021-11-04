White’s injury, defensive debacle prove costly to Jets

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First the New York Jets lost quarterback Mike White with a right forearm injury. Then the defense broke down. It was a disastrous combination for the Jets. The result was a 45-30 loss and a seventh consecutive prime-time defeat. Now coach Robert Saleh must figure out who will be healthy enough to play quarterback next week and how to fix a run defense that gave up 260 yards on the ground. White’s injury does not appear to be long term. White explained he left after two of his fingers went numb and he couldn’t grip the ball.