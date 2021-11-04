Vikings try for rare victory in Baltimore

By The Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings play at Baltimore this weekend. The Vikings have won only one regular-season game in Baltimore: in 1998 when they went 15-1. The Vikings were 0-8 on the road against the Colts before they moved from Baltimore, including a playoff game in 1968 when both teams were in the pre-merger NFL. They’re 1-3 on the road against the Ravens, with losses in 2001, 2005 and 2013. The last time Minnesota played at Baltimore, the teams combined for five touchdowns in the last 2:05 of the Ravens’ 29-26 win.