Reider, sprinter De Grasse’s coach, facing investigation

TORONTO (AP) — Rana Reider, the coach of Olympic 200-meter champion Andre De Grasse of Canada, is facing an investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The U.S. Center for SafeSport has begun investigating the 51-year-old, Florida-based track coach, Reider’s lawyer, Ryan Stevens, said in a statement to The Canadian Press. Stevens added that his client has not received a notice of allegations. De Grasse won three medals — also earning bronze in the 100 and 400 relay — at the Tokyo Games last summer to become Canada’s most decorated male Olympian with six.