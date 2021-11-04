Rebuilt Bills return to Jacksonville as Super Bowl contender

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Buffalo’s previous trip to Jacksonville ended nearly two decades of futility. The Bills were in the playoffs for the first time since 1999 when they lost to the Jaguars in a wild-card game four years ago. It turned out to be one of the first steps in what Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer calls “one of the best builds in recent history.” Now the Jaguars get to see the finished product. Buffalo returns on Sunday with the NFL’s top scoring offense and defense, a team that is currently the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl.