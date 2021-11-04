Oklahoma State sophomore Jin takes Asia-Pacific Amateur lead

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bo Jin is trying to follow in the footsteps of his brother at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The Oklahoma State sophomore from Beijing had a bogey-free 64 to lead by one shot over five players at the halfway point at Dubai Creek. His older brother is Cheng Jin, who won the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2015. The winner earns a spot in the Masters and British Open next year. Jin says his brother has been a big help. He also gets help from his Oklahoma State teammate Rayhan Thomas, who once shot 61 at Dubai Creek to win a pro tournament.