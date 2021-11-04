No Cam reunion: Jones, not Newton leads Pats vs. Panthers

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was supposed to be the Cam Newton game. It was to be Newton’s homecoming, and a chance for the Carolina Panthers’ 2011 No. 1 draft pick to face his former team. Instead, rookie quarterback Mac Jones will lead the Pats against the Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte in a matchup of 4-4 teams. Jones beat out Newton for the starting job in training camp and the first-round draft pick from Alabama has been a pleasant surprise so far, leading all rookie quarterbacks in completions, completion percentage, passing yards and touchdown passes. Newton was released and has been out of football since. P.J. Walker could start at QB for the Panthers after Sam Darnold suffered a concussion last week.