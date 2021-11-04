No. 9 Michigan aims to bounce back against Indiana
BY DANA GAURUDER
Associated Press
Michigan’s drive for perfection ended in agonizing fashion. Coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t believe his players will dwell on that second-half collapse. The No. 9 Wolverines gave away a 16-point lead to in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday in a 37-33 defeat, their first loss of the season. Michigan will need to recover emotionally by this Saturday night, when they host unranked Indiana. “I’ve seen the team for a long time now, the way they respond,” Harbaugh said.