No. 24 La.-Lafayette rallies to beat Georgia State 21-17

By DAN MCDONALD

Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Montrell Johnson had two fourth-quarter touchdown runs and No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette scored all of its points on its final three possessions to rally for a 21-17 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night. The Ragin’ Cajuns (8-1, 6-0 Sun Belt) locked up the conference West Division title for the fourth straight season and won their eighth straight game after a season-opening loss at Texas. Louisiana-Lafayette also qualified for the Sun Belt championship game. Johnson ran for 98 yards, with scoring runs of 3 and 13 yards, the second one coming with 2:32 left to cap a winning 71-yard drive. Georgia State (4-5, 3-2), which has never beaten the Cajuns in five meetings, took a 17-14 lead with 5:25 left on Tucker Gregg’s 1-yard run.