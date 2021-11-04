No. 20 Houston seeking 8th straight win at South Florida

By The Associated Press

No. 20 Houston is back in the Top 25 for the first time in three years. The Cougars have won seven straight games for the first time since putting together an eight-game streak spanning the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Coach Dana Holgorsen’s team will try to stay unbeaten in American Athletic Conference play when Houston visits South Florida on Friday night. The Cougars routed the Bulls last season and are two-touchdown favorite this year.