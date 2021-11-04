No. 2 Cincinnati has something to prove against Tulsa

By The Associated Press

Cincinnati was ranked No. 6 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings despite a signature win at No. 10 Notre Dame and feels like it has something to prove. The Bearcats insist that winning an American Conference championship is the first goal on their minds. Tulsa, meanwhile, will be looking to exact some revenge after losing to the Bearcats on a last-second field goal in last year’s American Conference championship game. Bearcats running back Jerome Ford’s 14 rushing touchdowns ties him for fourth nationally.