Jazz star Donovan Mitchell out with ankle sprain vs Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is not playing against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sprained right ankle. Mitchell injured the ankle in closing seconds of the first half Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. He insisted it was nothing serious and finished the game with a season-high 36 points in a 119-113 victory. Mitchell had a severe right ankle sprain last season that caused him to miss the final 16 games of the regular season and the playoff opener. Mitchell says the two are not related, but the Jazz are taking no chances.