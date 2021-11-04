Hot Wisconsin brings nation’s top-ranked defense to Rutgers

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Wisconsin will bring a four-game winning streak to SHI Stadium on Saturday when it takes on Rutgers. The Badgers have turned things around after starting the season with one win in their first four games. It was their worst start since 1990. The Scarlet Knights have had an up-and-down season. They won their first three games for the first time since 2012. Greg Schiano’s team then lost four in a row, including three against Top 25 teams. Rutgers got back on track last weekend with a win over Illinois. Rutgers is 4-4 with four games to go.