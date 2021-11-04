Georgia’s Adam Anderson under investigation for alleged rape

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is being investigated by Athens police about an alleged rape last week. No charges have been filed but Anderson’s status for No. 1 Georgia’s game against Missouri is not certain. According to an Athens-Clarke County Police incident report obtained by The Associated Press, a 21-year-old woman reported the alleged rape on October 29. According to the report, she told police she went to an Athens residence after having some drinks and woke up on a bed while Anderson was having nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her. Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, says Anderson denies the allegation.