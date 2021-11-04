Florida State aims to derail NC State’s division title hopes

BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — North Carolina State isn’t in the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Division but the Wolfpack know they control their own destiny and that the road ahead includes matchups that will put them in position to claim their first football division title in the Atlantic Coast Conference. N.C. State lost at Miami on Oct. 23, but the Wolfpack rebounded with last week’s home win against Louisville. A win over Florida State Saturday would put N.C. State in position for a potential division showdown with No. 10 Wake Forest on Nov. 13. But the Wolfpack can’t afford to get ahead of themselves and look past the Seminoles.