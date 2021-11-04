Eagles rookie coach Nick Sirianni faces former team

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni’s experience as an assistant coach with the Chargers helped prepare him to be a head coach. He’ll try again for his first home win in four tries when the Philadelphia Eagles host those Chargers on Sunday. Sirianni spent five seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles first as a quality control coach in 2013 and then quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. He followed former Chargers offensive coordinator Frank Reich to Indianapolis in 2018 before replacing Doug Pederson in Philadelphia this year.