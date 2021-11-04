Dos Santos, Antuna, Vega off Mexico roster against US

LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy). Chivas midfielder Uriel Antuna and injured Chivas forward Alexis Vega were left off Mexico’s roster for next week’s World Cup qualifier against the United States. Chivas midfielders Roberto Alvarado and Jesús Ricardo Angulo were included on the-26 man roster by coach Gerardo Martino after playing in last week’s 3-2 exhibition defeat to Ecuador in Charlotte, North Carolina. Vega left the Oct. 13 qualifier at El Salvador in the 20th minute with an ankle injury and has not played since. Tijuana’s Jonathan Orozco, the No. 4 goalkeeper, also was dropped.