Djokovic advances to quarterfinals after Monfils pulls out

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters without playing a point because Gael Monfils pulled out with an adductor injury. Monfils expressed sadness at not being able to play in front of his parents. They had traveled from the Caribbean to watch him. The top-ranked Djokovic will next face Taylor Fritz. The unseeded American beat 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-6 (3) to hurt the British player’s chances of reaching the season-ending ATP Finals. Seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz rallied to beat Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 to strengthen his chances of clinching a spot at the ATP Finals.