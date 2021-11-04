Buster Posey ready to move on from baseball, says farewell

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Catcher Buster Posey offered a heartfelt goodbye to baseball following a 12-year career with the Giants during which he won three World Series championships and guided a long list of star pitchers, but also an equally impressive career off the field such as his tireless commitment to pediatric cancer and helping others.Part of the reason he is walking away at age 34 after one of his best seasons yet is to spend more time with his four children. And he will be busy. Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season after he and wife Kristen adopted prematurely born baby girls.