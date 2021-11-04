Barcelona negotiates with Al-Sadd for coach Xavi Hernández

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is negotiating with Qatari club Al-Sadd to seek Xavi Hernandez’s release so the former star can return to Camp Nou as its new coach. Xavi says “the two clubs are in conversations and we don’t know how it will end.” Al-Sadd acknowledges that it is talking with Barcelona but says it also has no desire to let Xavi go in the middle of the season. Barcelona has played two games under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan after it fired Ronald Koeman. Xavi left Barcelona in 2015. Since then he has been at Al-Sadd as a player and then as its coach.