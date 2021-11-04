Australia advances to Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

By KAREL JANICEK

PRAGUE (AP) — Australia earned a spot in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by winning both singles matches against Belarus. Ajla Tomljanovic earned the key point by rallying to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Storm Sanders defeated Yuliya Hatouka 6-3, 6-3 in the opening singles match. The Czech Republic and Switzerland will meet later in the day with the winner setting up a match against Australia in the next round.