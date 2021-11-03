Watkins, Murray still not practicing for Ravens

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Latavius Murray missed practice for the Baltimore Ravens, a sign that the team’s injury woes are still a significant factor after the bye week. The AFC North-leading Ravens host Minnesota this weekend. Watkins and Murray missed practice Wednesday, along with offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and nose tackle Brandon Williams. Tight end Nick Boyle and cornerback Chris Westry were at practice. Those two have been designated to return from injured reserve.