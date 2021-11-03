Taylor taking lead as Colts take center stage against Jets

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has spent this week taking care of his body and counting down the days. He can’t wait to take center stage Thursday night against the New York Jets. Taylor could steal the show in the Colts’ first prime-time home game since December 2017. The Jets are eager to see what quarterback Mike White will do for an encore after Sunday’s impressive starting debut.