Penguins star Crosby, defenseman Dumoulin on COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol after both tested positive. Coach Mike Sullivan says Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. They are the seventh and eighth members of the Penguins to test positive for COVID-19 since training camp opened in September. Pittsburgh is off to a 3-3-2 start and is currently tied for last in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division.