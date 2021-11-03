Pats value lessons, eager to face former teammate Gilmore

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Stephon Gilmore never played a down for the Patriots this season as he recovered from offseason quadriceps surgery and tried unsuccessfully to renegotiate his contract. But the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year was a constant presence in the locker room, often giving his teammates tips on the sideline during practices. They’ll now be trying to use that advice against him this week when Gilmore suits up against New England in his second game since being traded to Carolina.