No. 12 Auburn playing to stay in SEC West race at No. 13 A&M

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

No. 12 Auburn is looking to stay in contention for the Southeastern Conference Western Division against No. 13 Texas A&M, the team that kept the Tigers’ hopes alive with the Aggies’ win over Alabama. Auburn and the Crimson Tide are the only one-loss SEC teams in the West, which could mean a winner-take-all Iron Bowl on Thanksgiving weekend. The Tigers first have to find a way to beat Texas A&M at home, something Alabama couldn’t do. Bo Nix has taken control of the Auburn offense in recent weeks. Nix outdueled Ole Miss’ Matt Corral in Auburn’s 31-20 victory over the Rebels.