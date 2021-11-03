NCAA denies Oklahoma St appeal, Cowboys get postseason ban

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

The NCAA has upheld a one-year postseason ban and other penalties against the Oklahoma State men’s basketball program. An NCAA infractions committee panel hit the Cowboys with numerous penalties last year related to findings that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Oklahoma State was eligible for the postseason last season while appealing. The Cowboys went 21-9 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament with eventual No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham leading the way.