Kikuchi chooses free agency after Mariners decline option

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is leaving the Seattle Mariners after the team declined a club option on the All-Star and Kikuchi opted for free agency. Kikuchi could have exercised a one-year player option, but instead is choosing a fresh start elsewhere after struggling over the second half of last season. Seattle also announced that it would not be picking up the option on third baseman Kyle Seager, a move that was long expected.