Jane Brown Grimes, tennis executive and Hall of Famer, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Jane Brown Grimes has died at age 80. The Hall announced Brown Grimes’ death on Wednesday, based on information from her daughter, Serena Larson. The Hall said Brown Grimes passed away at her home in New York City on Tuesday. Grimes Brown was elected to the Hall in 2014 for contributions to the sport as an executive who held roles at the U.S. Tennis Association, plus the precursor to the WTA Tour and the Hall itself. Brown Grimes was the Rhode Island-based Hall’s Executive Director from 1981-86, then its President and CEO from 1991-2000, overseeing the restoration of its historic buildings and grounds.