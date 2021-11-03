Florida’s Richardson has concussion, uncertain to play at SC

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is recovering from a concussion, potentially opening the door for Emory Jones to start at South Carolina on Saturday. Richardson was knocked out of last week’s 34-7 loss to top-ranked Georgia following a hit to the head/neck area. He was diagnosed with a concussion and sat out practice Monday and Tuesday. Jones played well off the bench, completing 10 of 14 passes for 112 yards. He also ran for Florida’s lone score. Jones started Florida’s first seven games of the season before getting replaced by Richardson.