Eagles giving young linebackers more opportunities to play

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

It wasn’t a huge surprise Wednesday when the Philadelphia Eagles waived Eric Wilson, the free agent they’d signed in the offseason to lead their linebacking group. In some cities it might have been, but not in Philadelphia. The linebackers room has been the Eagles’ Bermuda Triangle for more than a decade now. One problem has been a lack of high-round draft capital expended at the position. As Eagles fans hear every spring before the draft, the last linebacker their team took in the first round was Jerry Robinson — in 1979. The Eagles’ last second-round linebacker was Mychal Kendricks, in 2012.